Readymade garment factories: Are physical and mental stress behind the ‘ghost’ scare?

Work was proceeding normally at the export-oriented garment factory Universal Menswear following the lunch break. Suddenly, a female worker on the third floor collapsed unconscious after screaming “ghost!”. Panic quickly swept through the factory.

Following the incident on the third floor, nearly 50 workers on the second floor also fell ill one after another. Management was forced to declare a holiday to bring the situation under control. When identical incidents recurred the following morning, the authorities were obliged to shut operations once again.

This incident took place on 22 August at Universal Menswear, an associate enterprise of the Ananta Group located in the Adamjee EPZ, Narayanganj.

However, this is far from an isolated event within the ready-made garment (RMG) sector. Over the past decade, at least 11 similar incidents occurred. Earlier, in 2008, widespread panic erupted across several factories—a figure higher than in any other single year.

Discussions with industry insiders reveal that in some instances, rumours spread of ghosts haunting the washrooms. Elsewhere, panic spread over alleged possession by jinn (spirits). In other cases, after one worker fell ill, several others rapidly showed similar symptoms. This raises a crucial question: Are ghosts genuinely appearing in garment factories, or is there any underlying cause?