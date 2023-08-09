Dengue claims 12 more lives in 24 hrs

Twelve more people have succumbed to dengue fever across the country in 24 hours until 8:00 am on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 352.
The majority of the fatalities were reported from hospitals in the capital, while hospitals outside Dhaka noted an influx of patients during the period, according to the health directorate.
In a regular bulletin, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said the capital city recorded seven deaths from mosquito-borne viral disease on Wednesday, while the remaining five fatalities in various districts.
During the period, a total of 2,844 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals -- with 1,146 in Dhaka and 1,722 in districts.
A staggering 101 deaths have been recorded in the first nine days of the current month, with a total infection count of 23,237.
The DGHS also said a total of 75,069 cases of dengue have been reported this year-- 38,814 in Dhaka and 36,255 outside the capital.