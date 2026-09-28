Athletics coach harassed at metro station saying his shorts “indecent”

An athletics coach was made to stand at a metro station after he arrived to board a train wearing a T-shirt and shorts following his morning workout.

A police officer on duty reportedly kept the coach standing in front of the ticket-punching machine for 40 minutes, calling his clothing “indecent”.

The incident took place at Farmgate metro station in the capital on Sunday morning.

The coach, Sazzad Hossain, has been training marathon and ultramarathon runners for around 10 years. He also runs regularly himself and provides training at several parks in Dhaka in the early morning.