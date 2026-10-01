No joint operation yet, coordinated law enforcement to intensify: Home Minister

Lauding the role of Ansar and VDP in maintaining law and order during the July mass uprising and other national crises, the minister reiterated that the forces financial and other demands would be fulfilled in phases.

Regarding members of different law enforcement agencies, he said action is being taken when evidence of negligence of duty or involvement in criminal activities is found.

“It is not only a matter of withdrawal. Appropriate departmental legal action is being taken, and criminal offence cases are also being filed where applicable,” he said.

Referring to the coming December, the minister said, “December is our month of victory; no evil force will be able to create any kind of instability in the country during this month.”

On traffic management in Dhaka, the minister said automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technology have been introduced to improve traffic enforcement.