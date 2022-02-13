‘UK wants plural, transparent democracy in Bangladesh’

British high commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson on Sunday said the next national election in Bangladesh is going to be a "very important moment" for all which will help the country build better and productive relationship with its friends globally, reports UNB.

The envoy said this at the "Meet the Reporters" programme hosted by Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) where he expressed his hope for a "fair and credible" process for the elections due at the end of 2023.

"There's ample capacity in Bangladesh to run a free and fair election," he said, reiterating that election needs to be "Bangladesh-led" and it is not for Bangladesh's friends to say how this process should run.