101 BGB platoons deployed across country, drone surveillance stepped up
A total of 101 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Dhaka and several other districts across the country to maintain law and order and ensure public security. Two BGB battalions have been deployed in Gopalganj.
Surveillance has also been stepped up using modern technology, including drones and body-worn cameras, to monitor the situation and ensure security.
The information was disclosed in a press release issued by the BGB on Tuesday.
It said that, following instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs, BGB personnel had also been deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Faridpur, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.
They are carrying out their duties in coordination with the respective district administrations and other law enforcement agencies, it added.
According to the press release, BGB personnel have stepped up security and surveillance at key installations, industrial zones and other important locations in the districts concerned. They are working to prevent any form of disorder, violence or activities that could threaten public security.
Technology-based surveillance is being conducted through the monitoring cell at BGB headquarters to closely monitor the situation on the ground and ensure coordination. Relevant officials are keeping round-the-clock watch over live video footage transmitted through drones, body-worn cameras and other modern technologies.
The BGB said that, alongside its regular duties along the borders, it was also performing its responsibilities in maintaining internal law and order with professionalism, discipline and restraint.
The force remains committed to taking necessary precautionary measures to protect the lives and property of the public, ensure uninterrupted movement and daily activities, and deal with any untoward situation, it added.