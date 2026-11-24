A total of 101 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Dhaka and several other districts across the country to maintain law and order and ensure public security. Two BGB battalions have been deployed in Gopalganj.

Surveillance has also been stepped up using modern technology, including drones and body-worn cameras, to monitor the situation and ensure security.

The information was disclosed in a press release issued by the BGB on Tuesday.