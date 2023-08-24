Modi walks to Sheikh Hasina to exchange pleasantries

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has walked to Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina to exchange pleasantries at a dinner hosted by current Chair of the BRICS and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, who was few yards away from the Bangladesh premier, walked to Sheikh Hasina and exchanged pleasantries," foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told a news briefing about the premier's Wednesday's engagements.