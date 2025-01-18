Govt seeks opinion on July proclamation
The government has sought opinion over July proclamation from all stakeholders who participated in the July mass uprising.
"As per the next course of action of the all-party dialogue on July proclamation held on Thursday, opinion is being sought from all stakeholders, including political parties, and those who participated in the uprising," the chief adviser's press wing said in a statement today.
All have been asked to send their opinion by sending letters to Mahfuj Alam, Adviser, the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO), Tejgaon, Dhaka.
All can express opinion by sending letters until 23 January.
After reviewing these opinions, a revised and acceptable proclamation will be prepared and it will be announced in the presence of the people soon, the statement read.