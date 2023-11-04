All developments must comply with law, constitution: Law minister

Law minister Anisul Huq has ruled out any possibility of going beyond the constitution on any issues and emphasised that all future developments must comply with the law and the constitution
He made the statement while addressing a seminar at a hotel in Dhaka on Saturday. The Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division organised the seminar to mark the National Constitution Day.
Minister Anisul Huq noted that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in his constitution, bestowed all the power in the republic upon the people. The constitution clearly outlines the process of forming a parliament, a government, and the regulations for holding an election.
The experience of the previous 50 years makes it evident that the rule of law and justice get disrupted whenever the country deviates from the constitutional rule introduced by Bangabandhu.
According to a press release, Law Commission member ATM Fazle Kabir and law and justice division secretary Golam Sarwar attended the seminar as discussants.