PM leaves Beijing for home wrapping up his maiden two-nation visit
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left Beijing on Friday afternoon for home wrapping up his official visit to China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang.
“A China Southern Airlines flight carrying the Prime Minister, his wife Zubaida Rahman and other members of his entourage departed Beijing Daxing International Airport at 5:15 pm local time,” PM’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman said.
Earlier in the morning, the prime minister held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Prior to that, Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, called on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the same venue.
The prime minister arrived at the Great Hall of the People around 9:30 am after paying tributes at Tiananmen Square.
Tarique Rahman paid tributes at the Monument to the People’s Heroes at the Tiananmen Square here by placing a special red-green wreath.
The national anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion while the bugle sounded the last post.
After laying the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Chinese revolutionary heroes.
On his arrival at the square around 9:10 am (local time), a smartly turned-out contingent of the Chinese Armed Forces gave the Bangladesh prime minister the state salute.
The prime minister also visited the Museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which houses permanent and comprehensive exhibitions of the party’s history, in Beijing.
Accompanied by his wife, Zubaida Rahman, and other members of his entourage, the prime minister toured the museum’s galleries and experienced an immersive audio-visual coaster show.
At the conclusion of the visit, the prime minister signed the visitors’ book.
The prime minister began his maiden official foreign tour on 21 June with a visit to Malaysia. He then travelled to the Chinese city of Dalian on Monday night to attend the World Economic Forum’s Summer Davos 2026.
After participating in various events there for two days, he arrived in Beijing on Wednesday afternoon.