PM leaves Beijing for home wrapping up his maiden two-nation visit

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left Beijing on Friday afternoon for home wrapping up his official visit to China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang.

“A China Southern Airlines flight carrying the Prime Minister, his wife Zubaida Rahman and other members of his entourage departed Beijing Daxing International Airport at 5:15 pm local time,” PM’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman said.

Earlier in the morning, the prime minister held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.