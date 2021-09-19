UN to provide electoral assistance to Bangladesh if requested: Mia Seppo

UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo on Sunday said the United Nations (UN) will provide electoral assistance to Bangladesh only if there is any request on that particular front, reports UNB.

"The UN doesn't provide electoral assistance unless we're asked to provide," she said, adding that the whole process depends on requests for electoral assistance but the UN does not just step in on its own.

UNRC Mia said the UN stands ready to support under the framework of cooperation if there is any request forthcoming. The UN resident coordinator was responding to questions at "DCAB Talk" organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the Foreign Service Academy.