UNDP launches Accelerator Lab in Bangladesh to support SDGs

The Bangladesh Chapter of the Accelerator Labs was launched on 28 April at a virtual event to accelerate learning and mitigate the challenges of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), reports UNB.

The lab is a new addition to the UN Development Programme (UNDP) funded by the German Cooperation and the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).

Attended by the planning minister MA Mannan as the chief guest, the virtual event brought together actors from the government, private sector, development partners, civil society, and academia.