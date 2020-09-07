UNO Wahida’s health condition improves, says physician

“However, the right side of her body is still paralysed and we didn’t see any improvement. Physiotherapy is needed for making it functional and already we started to provide her therapy,” he said at a press briefing.

Zahed, who heads the medical board, said Wahida can talk now and she is inquiring about her family, child and husband.

“She’s still feeling a light pain in her head,” he said.

Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali were seriously injured in an attack by miscreants at her residence on the upazila parishad premises early Thursday.

They were taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital.