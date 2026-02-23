Mir Mushfiqur Rahman assumes office as new PSO of Armed Forces Division
Lieutenant general Mir Mushfiqur Rahman has assumed charge as Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division.
The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) stated in a press release that he formally took over the responsibility today, Monday.
The press release further stated that prime minister Tarique Rahman conferred the rank badge of Lieutenant General upon the newly appointed Principal Staff Officer, Mir Mushfiqur Rahman, at the Armed Forces Division today, Monday.
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-uz-Zaman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan attended the ceremony.
According to the press release, Lieutenant General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman received his commission in the corps of infantry of the Bangladesh Army on 21 June 1991.
He has held several key appointments in the Army, including General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 24 Infantry Division, military secretary at Army Headquarters, and director general of the directorate general of defence purchase, among other significant positions.