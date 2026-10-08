NCT handover to DP World sparks protest in capital, police baton-charge

Police baton-charged and dispersed a protest rally organised against the agreement with DP World, a United Arab Emirates-based company, to operate Chattogram Port’s New Mooring Container Terminal, or NCT.

A concession agreement between the port and the company was signed at around 3:30pm today, Thursday, at the Invest Bangladesh office (formerly BIDA) in Agargaon, Dhaka. The agreement is for 15 years.

The CPB, BASD and several other organisations gathered in front of the Invest Bangladesh office from 2pm today to protest the agreement. At around 2:45pm, police baton-charged the protesters and dispersed them.