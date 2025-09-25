Trial of Hasina, her cronies a top priority: Prof Yunus tells Finnish President

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said the trials of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her cronies are a top priority of his government.

During a meeting with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, on the sidelines of the UNGA, Prof Yunus stressed that the trials were being conducted in accordance with international legal standards.

“Despite facing trial, she continues to make incendiary and destabilising remarks,” Prof Yunus said, adding that the interim government has sought her extradition to face justice.

The Finnish President met Chief Adviser Prof Yunus on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including the upcoming general elections in Bangladesh, United Nations reform, the Rohingya crisis, the Russia-Ukraine war, Bangladesh’s bid to join ASEAN, the trials of Sheikh Hasina and her associates and the country's efforts to access hydropower from Nepal and Bhutan.