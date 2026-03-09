Journalism teacher Professor Sakhawat Ali Khan passes away
Professor Sakhawat Ali Khan, one of the pioneers of journalism education in Bangladesh, has passed away (Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Raji’un). He died at a hospital in the capital on Sunday night. He was 85.
According to family members, Professor Sakhawat Ali Khan had suffered a stroke a few days ago. After receiving treatment at a hospital for several days, he had been taken home. On Sunday night he fell ill again and was rushed to hospital, where physicians declared him dead.
His funeral prayer was held today, Monday around 10:00 am at the central mosque of the University of Dhaka. Afterwards, his body will be taken to Shibpur upazila of Narsingdi, where he will be laid to rest in his native village of Dhanua.
Professor Sakhawat Ali Khan is survived by his wife, a daughter, a son, two grandchildren, and numerous admirers and former students. Prothom Alo associate editor Shumana Sharmin is his daughter.
Professor Sakhawat Ali Khan retired from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at the University of Dhaka in 2008. After retirement, he served there for five years as a supernumerary professor. Until his death, he remained an honorary professor of the department.
He also served as a part-time adviser to the Department of Journalism at Daffodil International University and as the dean of the School of Social Sciences at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).
Professor Sakhawat Ali Khan was born in 1941 into a respectable family in Shibpur upazila of Narsingdi. Before entering the teaching profession, he worked as a journalist for nearly a decade at several national dailies.
He was the founding president of the Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB) and the chairman of the Society for Environment and Social Development.
Professor Sakhawat Ali Khan presented keynote papers at seminars in 15 countries. He also worked as a visiting scholar at Southern Illinois University in the United States. More than 30 of his research articles were published in national and international journals.
His favourite research topic was the interaction between journalism and politics. He also served several terms as a member of the Bangladesh Press Council and the management board of the Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB).