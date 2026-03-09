Journalism teacher Professor Sakhawat Ali Khan passes away

Professor Sakhawat Ali Khan, one of the pioneers of journalism education in Bangladesh, has passed away (Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Raji’un). He died at a hospital in the capital on Sunday night. He was 85.

According to family members, Professor Sakhawat Ali Khan had suffered a stroke a few days ago. After receiving treatment at a hospital for several days, he had been taken home. On Sunday night he fell ill again and was rushed to hospital, where physicians declared him dead.

His funeral prayer was held today, Monday around 10:00 am at the central mosque of the University of Dhaka. Afterwards, his body will be taken to Shibpur upazila of Narsingdi, where he will be laid to rest in his native village of Dhanua.