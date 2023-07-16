16 DIGs, 35 Additional DIGs transferred

The government on Sunday made a reshuffle in the police administration by transferring 16 deputy inspector generals (DIGs) and 35 additional DIGs to new work stations, reports news agency BSS.
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued two separate notifications signed by Md Mahabur Rahman Sheikh, senior assistant secretary of the public security division of the ministry.
According to the notifications, Bijoy Biplob Talukder was transferred to Rajshahi Metropolitan Police as commissioner, while its commissioner, Md Anisur Rahman was transferred to Rajshahi Range Police.
DIG of Rajshahi Range Md Abdul Baten was transferred to Rangpur Range and DIG of Rangpur Range Moha Abdul Alim Mahmud was sent to Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU), Dhaka.
DIG of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Md Abul Kalam Siddique was transferred to Tourist Police; DIG AKM Nahidul Islam to CID; DIG of Barishal Range SM Aktaruzzaman to Police Staff College, Dhaka; DIG of Highway Police Md Mozammel Haque to Khulna Metropolitan Police; Khulna Metropolitan Police commissioner Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan to Highway Police; DIG of Armed Police Battalion Md Jamil Hasan to DIG Barishal Range and Additional DIG (promoted to DIG) of Special Branch (SB) Rakhfar Sultana Khanam made DIG at Sarda Police Academy.
Besides, joint commissioner (promoted to DIG) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Zakir Hossain Khan made DIG Industrial Police; Additional DIG (promoted to DIG) Md Moniruzzaman made DIG of SB, Dhaka; Additional DIG (promoted to DIG) of police headquarters Mohammad Abdullaheel Baqi made DIG of Armed Police Battalion; DIG of Police Training Centre, Tangail Md Moinul Islam made DIG to Training Driving School, Dhaka and DIG of Training Driving School, Dhaka Md Nazrul Islam made DIG to Police Training Centre, Tangail.
In another circular, the Additional DIG of police headquarters Md Maruf Hossain Sardar and Additional DIG of SB have been made Additional DIGs of the Dhaka Range.
Additional DIG of SB Md Sazzadur Rahman was sent to Mymensingh Range as Additional DIG, while joint commissioner of DMP Liton Kumar Saha was sent to Sylhet Range as Additional DIG.