Foreign travel: Limited visas, high airfare
Private-sector employee Zaki Haider enjoys travelling. Every Eid, he plans trips with family or friends. This Eid, too, he has a long holiday, but he is not going anywhere. He said that one country after another has stopped issuing visas.
Finding new destinations has become difficult. Even where travel is possible, matching the budget with air ticket prices is nearly impossible. As a result, he has been forced to cancel his travel plans this time.
Like Zaki Haider, many people have similar experiences. Speaking to five regular travellers revealed a similar picture. They said that Asian countries are mainly the reliance for middle-class foreign travel.
Among them, Dubai has been closed for a long time. Although Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Cambodia had become popular, visas have now been suspended. Indian visas have been effectively closed for nearly two years.
Sources from the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB), Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Bangladesh, and the Tourism Resort Industries Association of Bangladesh said that the situation began deteriorating after the political transition.
The tourism sector remained sluggish over the last one and a half years. The arrival of foreign tourists continuously declined and now they hardly come at all. Improvement had been expected after the election, but there has been little progress in the last three months. The government will have to pursue diplomatic efforts to reopen visa arrangements with various countries.
People from tourism sector said Nepal is still offering on-arrival visas. However, getting a ticket to the country for less than Tk 40,000 is difficult. Tourists can still visit Bhutan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka after applying online. Tickets to Bhutan cost at least Tk 55,000, while direct travel to Sri Lanka requires at least Tk 70,000.
The Maldives is the most expensive destination in the region, so tourist pressure remains low. Obtaining a Thai visa now takes a long time, and visa applications are regularly being rejected. In some cases, even people who had visas previously are seeing new applications rejected.
Although Singapore and Malaysia issue e-visas, they are not granting them to holders of new passports. Those with previous travel experience are being approved.
TOAB members said the country suffered a major setback in foreign tourist arrivals after the 2016 Holy Artisan attack. Later, just as the situation began improving, the global coronavirus pandemic emerged in 2020.
After the Russia–Ukraine war in 2022, new concerns arose surrounding the national election in early 2024. Then came the July mass uprising, and conditions in the country have not fully normalised in the subsequent one and a half years. Meanwhile, war also began in the Middle East. Although a ceasefire is in place, uncertainty remains.
Air ticket prices in Bangladesh started increasing during the coronavirus pandemic. Ticket prices tripled during that time. Although they dropped somewhat after two years, they never returned to previous levels. Meanwhile, the Middle East war increased the price of jet fuel used in aircraft. After the war began, jet fuel prices for domestic aircraft rose twice in March and once in April, reaching Tk 227.08. Following two reductions in May, the price now stands at Tk 165.88. Before the war began, in February, the price of jet fuel per litter was Tk 95.12. International flights have experienced similar increases. Due to limited destinations, higher demand, and increased fuel prices, air ticket prices remain expensive.
Obstacles to domestic travel as well
Due to the many barriers to travelling abroad, interest in domestic travel has increased every year. However, travel destinations within the country are also becoming more limited. Sylhet and Moulvibazar are among the most popular destinations.
But travelling there by road now takes twice as long as before for the past two years, reducing tourist interest. Even so, many people still visit these areas. Tourism in the Sundarbans remains closed from June to August. Sajek in the Chattogram Hill Tracts may again see crowds this Eid. However, the largest crowds are expected in Cox’s Bazar.
The election manifesto of the ruling party, BNP, states that despite having immense potential, Bangladesh has not yet become a globally recognised tourism-friendly country. Clean and healthy accommodation, as well as safe and comfortable travel for domestic and foreign tourists, will be ensured. Tourism policies will be updated to build the country into a tourism-friendly destination.
Taufiq Rahman, Secretary General of the PATA Bangladesh Chapter, told Prothom Alo that tourism interest generally remains low during this Eid season. The improvement expected after the election has not happened. Foreigners are not coming.
Many people are unable to travel abroad because of visa complications. Air ticket prices are very high. Interest in domestic travel is also low during the hot season. Some places like Cox’s Bazar may still attract crowds. But without foreign tourists, the country’s tourism sector will not move forward, he added.