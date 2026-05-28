Foreign travel: Limited visas, high airfare

Private-sector employee Zaki Haider enjoys travelling. Every Eid, he plans trips with family or friends. This Eid, too, he has a long holiday, but he is not going anywhere. He said that one country after another has stopped issuing visas.

Finding new destinations has become difficult. Even where travel is possible, matching the budget with air ticket prices is nearly impossible. As a result, he has been forced to cancel his travel plans this time.

Like Zaki Haider, many people have similar experiences. Speaking to five regular travellers revealed a similar picture. They said that Asian countries are mainly the reliance for middle-class foreign travel.

Among them, Dubai has been closed for a long time. Although Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Cambodia had become popular, visas have now been suspended. Indian visas have been effectively closed for nearly two years.