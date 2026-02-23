Govt to launch smart ‘Farmer Card’ nationwide: Swapan
Information and broadcasting minister Zahir Uddin Swapon has said they have decided to launch a smart “Farmer Card” for all farmers across the country alongside the “Family Card”.
“The “Farmer Card” will be distributed to all the farmers nationwide directly at the quickest possible time in accordance with the order of the prime minister,” he said on Monday.
He made the disclosure today after a high-level meeting held at the cabinet meeting room of the Bangladesh Secretariat here.
He said the prime minister has directed the relevant ministries to begin work immediately on distributing the smart farmer cards.
“The prime minister has instructed all relevant ministries to start the process of distributing smart farmer cards. Through this card, farmers will receive government services directly, and the interference of middlemen in the procurement of agricultural inputs will be stopped,” the minister said.
Swapon noted that the government had previously decided to introduce the smart farmer card and that Monday’s meeting marked the first formal step toward implementation.
“Our commitment was to provide farmer cards along with family cards. Work will now begin through a pilot project,” he said, adding that the initiative will be rolled out in phases nationwide.
The prime minister presided over the meeting, which was attended by ministers from the relevant ministries.
Responding to questions about the benefits of the card, Swapon said that all production-related facilities would be brought under the smart system.
Farmers will receive direct government support in areas such as agricultural knowledge and advisory services, easy access to modern machinery, fertilisers, pesticides and quality seeds and other essential agricultural inputs, he stated.
Additionally, farmers will be able to access real-time information on market conditions, production forecasts and weather updates through the smart system, he continued.
“This will help farmers make informed decisions, and the state will also be able to plan more effectively,” Swapon said.
Emphasising transparency, the minister said the government is moving toward a fully digital and smart system to prevent leakage and third-party interference.
“Just as a mobile SIM buyer gets direct service, direct communication will be established between the farmer and the state through this card. There will be no third party,” he said.
The minister added that all farmers in the country will eventually be brought under the scheme.
While implementation will begin with a pilot project, the nationwide rollout timeline will depend on preparatory work and logistical readiness.
The initiative is expected to strengthen the agricultural sector by ensuring transparency, efficiency and direct government support to farmers.