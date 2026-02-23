Govt to launch smart ‘Farmer Card’ nationwide: Swapan

Information and broadcasting minister Zahir Uddin Swapon has said they have decided to launch a smart “Farmer Card” for all farmers across the country alongside the “Family Card”.

“The “Farmer Card” will be distributed to all the farmers nationwide directly at the quickest possible time in accordance with the order of the prime minister,” he said on Monday.

He made the disclosure today after a high-level meeting held at the cabinet meeting room of the Bangladesh Secretariat here.

He said the prime minister has directed the relevant ministries to begin work immediately on distributing the smart farmer cards.