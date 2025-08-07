Next year’s election to mark major test for post-Hasina Bangladesh: Kugelman

South Asia affairs expert Michael Kugelman has said Bangladesh will go through a major test for a post-Hasina era as the interim government unveiled its plan to host the next national election in February next.

"Bangladesh hasn’t experienced free and fair elections for a long time, and next year’s polls will mark a major test for a post-Hasina Bangladesh," said Kugelman in Foreign Policy’s South Asia Brief.

On Tuesday, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus announced that the country will hold elections next February.

The Office of the Chief Adviser on Wednesday sent a letter to the Election Commission requesting it to complete all preparations to hold the next parliamentary elections before Ramadan in February 2026.