No Rohingya to be allowed to enter Bangladesh: BGB DG
The border situation is under control, said Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, who has recently been appointed as the director general of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).
He further said the 65 Rohingya people, who were trying to enter Bangladesh, have been arrested and the BGB is trying to push them back to Myanmar. No Rohingya will be allowed to enter the country under any circumstance.
Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui was speaking to newspersons after paying tribute at the grave of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tuesday afternoon.
“We are trying to face the situation from a humane point of view by having patience and maintaining good international relations. A total of 264 members of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police, including 115 as of Monday night, 114 this morning and 35 in the afternoon, surrendered. We have provided them with shelter and food. Of them, 15 were injured with eight in critical condition. Four of them have been admitted at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital and the other four at Chittagong Medical College Hospital,” he said.
Speaking about the deaths of two people in mortar rounds fired from across the border, the new BGB director general said, “Unfortunately, a Rohingya and a Bangladeshi woman died. Those deaths are not warranted at all.”
Earlier, Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui arrived in Tungipara and placed a wreath at the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the afternoon.
He also took part in a special prayer seeking peace for the souls of Bangabandhu and his martyred family members.
BGB senior officers was also present at the time.