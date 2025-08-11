Chief Adviser off to Kuala Lumpur on 3-day official tour
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus left here today for Kuala Lumpur on a three-day state visit.
A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Chief Adviser and his entourage departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at about 2:00pm, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.
Briefing reporters on the Chief Adviser's Malaysia tour, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Sunday said migration and investment issues will be given priority during the Chief Adviser's visit.
A business conference will be held on 12 August, while on 13 August, the Chief Adviser will be conferred an honorary doctorate degree by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), he said.
On the first day of the visit, Prof Yunus will be welcomed with a guard of honour, where Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail will receive him.
Prof Yunus will hold a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on 12 August at the Malaysian Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya. After the meeting, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the two countries.
During the tour, five MoUs and three notes of exchange are expected to be signed. It is also expected that Prof Yunus would join a view-exchange meeting with Bangladeshi expatriates.
A high-level delegation is accompanying the Chief Adviser during his tour.
The delegation includes Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Adviser Asif Nazrul, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, Special Envoy to the Chief Adviser for International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi and BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun.
The chief adviser is expected to return home on 13 August.