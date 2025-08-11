Chief Adviser off to Kuala Lumpur on 3-day official tour

A business conference will be held on 12 August, while on 13 August, the Chief Adviser will be conferred an honorary doctorate degree by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), he said.

On the first day of the visit, Prof Yunus will be welcomed with a guard of honour, where Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail will receive him.

Prof Yunus will hold a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on 12 August at the Malaysian Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya. After the meeting, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the two countries.