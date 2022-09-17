Bangladesh

Two more dengue patients die in 24hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Two more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 44, reports UNB.

During this period, 381 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest deaths were reported from Dhaka division.

With the new numbers, the dengue death toll in Dhaka division rose to 21, in Chattogram it remained unchanged at 19, and in Barishal division at four.

Of the new patients, 302 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 79 outside it.

A total of 1,493 dengue patients, including 1,103 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

This year, the directorate has recorded 10,777 dengue cases and 9,240 recoveries so far.  

