Two more dengue patients die in 24hrs

With the new numbers, the dengue death toll in Dhaka division rose to 21, in Chattogram it remained unchanged at 19, and in Barishal division at four.
Of the new patients, 302 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 79 outside it.
A total of 1,493 dengue patients, including 1,103 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.
This year, the directorate has recorded 10,777 dengue cases and 9,240 recoveries so far.