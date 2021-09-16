Urban poor in Bangladesh getting less attention: World Bank report

Social protection programmes remain central to Bangladesh’s sustainable development policy and are progressively benefitting the poorer households across the country.

This affirmation of poverty alleviation has come from none other than the world’s top lender, the World Bank.

However, more efforts are required for further reduction of poverty in Bangladesh, according to the World Bank.

Reallocating existing transfers to the poorest in the country can help bring down poverty further -- from 36 per cent to 12 per cent, the global lender said in its report unveiled on Thursday, reports UNB.