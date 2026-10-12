Experts call for changes in engineering education to meet industry needs

Megat Johari Megat Mohd Noor, a member of the Board of Engineers Malaysia and president of the Malaysian Society for Engineering and Technology, delivered a presentation at the symposium. He highlighted the importance of international accreditation in ensuring the quality of engineering education.

Megat Johari said, “Quality engineering education must equip students with technical knowledge, analytical skills and the ability to solve complex problems.” He added that curricula must also incorporate emerging technologies, innovation, ethics and lifelong learning.

According to Megat Johari, graduates’ competencies must align with industry requirements. To achieve this, he stressed the need for effective assessment systems, qualified teachers, engagement with industry and continuous improvement across educational institutions.

Lock Kai Sang, chair of the Washington Accord and a professor at the Singapore Institute of Technology, said, “Bangladesh became a full signatory of the Washington Accord in 2023.” He said the country must now build on this recognition to improve the quality of engineering education continuously across its universities.

He emphasised the need to clarify the authority and responsibilities of accreditation bodies, safeguard their independence and credibility, ensure adequate resources and strengthen teachers’ competencies. He also called for graduates’ competencies to remain aligned with the needs of national development.