Experts call for changes in engineering education to meet industry needs
Experts believe Bangladesh must maintain and further improve the quality of its engineering education following the achievement of international recognition. They say university curricula must align with industry requirements and that students must develop practical problem-solving skills alongside theoretical knowledge. They have stressed the need for effective policies, improved teaching competencies, robust assessment systems and stronger collaboration between universities and industry.
These views emerged at a symposium on the role of policy support in accreditation to ensure the quality of engineering education, held at the Hotel InterContinental in Shahbagh, Dhaka, on Sunday. The event, titled “BAETE National Symposium 2026”, was organised by the Board of Accreditation for Engineering and Technical Education (BAETE), under the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB). Engineering professors, experts and professional engineers from universities across the country attended the event.
“Standards must be maintained”
Megat Johari Megat Mohd Noor, a member of the Board of Engineers Malaysia and president of the Malaysian Society for Engineering and Technology, delivered a presentation at the symposium. He highlighted the importance of international accreditation in ensuring the quality of engineering education.
Megat Johari said, “Quality engineering education must equip students with technical knowledge, analytical skills and the ability to solve complex problems.” He added that curricula must also incorporate emerging technologies, innovation, ethics and lifelong learning.
According to Megat Johari, graduates’ competencies must align with industry requirements. To achieve this, he stressed the need for effective assessment systems, qualified teachers, engagement with industry and continuous improvement across educational institutions.
Lock Kai Sang, chair of the Washington Accord and a professor at the Singapore Institute of Technology, said, “Bangladesh became a full signatory of the Washington Accord in 2023.” He said the country must now build on this recognition to improve the quality of engineering education continuously across its universities.
He emphasised the need to clarify the authority and responsibilities of accreditation bodies, safeguard their independence and credibility, ensure adequate resources and strengthen teachers’ competencies. He also called for graduates’ competencies to remain aligned with the needs of national development.
Professor Lock said, “Accreditation must go beyond preparing documents and complying with regulations.” He stressed that assessors must evaluate, based on evidence, what students learn and the skills they acquire. The government, universities, accreditation bodies and industry must work together to ensure continuous improvements in educational quality.
BAETE Chairman Professor Tanvir Manzur highlighted the gap between university education and the practical demands of the engineering profession. He said, “University students acquire the theoretical knowledge they need, but they must also develop the ability to make decisions in real-world situations, solve problems, communicate effectively and work in teams.” He added that they must learn to work with incomplete information and within practical constraints.
Professor Tanvir’s presentation addressed issues such as coordination among engineers from different disciplines, software verification, construction quality control, regulatory compliance and cost considerations.
He said BAETE’s accreditation framework could help define curriculum outcomes, assess students’ ability to solve complex problems and strengthen engagement with industry. This would create opportunities to improve public safety and infrastructure quality, reduce dependence on foreign engineers and enhance the international recognition of Bangladeshi engineers.
Government to provide policy support
Mahdi Amin, an adviser to the Prime Minister, attended the afternoon session of the day-long symposium as the chief guest. Describing Bangladesh’s young population as the country’s greatest potential, he said, “More than one million students pass the Higher Secondary Certificate examinations every year, of whom around 20,000 pursue engineering studies.” However, he noted that engineering education institutions do not all follow the same standards.
Stressing the need for a common framework for accreditation and assessment to ensure educational quality, Mahdi Amin said, “The government wants to bring more engineering degree programmes offered by universities across the country under the accreditation framework.” To achieve this, the Bangladesh Accreditation Council (BAC) and BAETE will coordinate their efforts. He said BAETE could play a role in this process in coordination with the BAC. He also stated that the government would provide policy support to implement the initiative by leveraging the international recognition of the Washington Accord.
At the event, BAC Chairman Professor Md Akhter Hossain Khan said, “Receiving accreditation does not mean the work is complete. It marks the beginning of continuous improvement in educational quality.” He stressed the need to assess whether students acquire the required skills. To achieve this, the government, universities, teachers, industry and professional organisations must work together. He added that the BAC and the IEB could make the accreditation system more effective through experience-sharing and coordination.
BAETE Vice-Chairman Professor Sharmin Reza Chowdhury emphasised the importance of assessing the quality of engineering education before granting accreditation. He said, “Accreditation must be given due consideration in government recruitment, professional registration and licensing.” He added that quality engineering education would improve students’ skills and enhance the standing of the profession.
He called for professional engineers to participate in teaching and assessment and urged the relevant authorities to ensure proper evaluation of students’ competencies.