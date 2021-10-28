Urge ASEAN, QUAD allies to distance from Myanmar military: Dhaka to Washington

Bangladesh ambassador to the United States M Shahidul Islam has said the US can persuade its friends in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and QUAD to distance themselves from the Myanmar military so that they refrain from culpability in the genocide.

He sought more support from the USA in resolving the Rohingya crisis with mounting pressure on Myanmar.

“Bangladesh believes that the United States can do more to mobilise international pressure on Myanmar to end the Rohingya crisis,” said the Bangladesh envoy while addressing a webinar.