Highway police launch ‘Hello HP’ app

Bangladesh Highway Police has launched ‘Hello HP’ app so that people can immediately inform police of any problem they face on highways.
Additional inspector general (AIG) of police and chief of Highway Police Md Shahabuddin disclosed the information at the 18th founding anniversary of Highway Police at Rajarbagh police auditorium.
Home minister Asaduzzaman, who was present at the event as chief guest, formally launched the app.
Shahabuddin said any complaint can be sent to the police using the app. Also important information such as list of fare and rate of toll can be known through the app. Users can press an emergency button to seek help from the petrol team on highways.
Highway police sources said cell phone numbers of high officials of highway policy, all senior officials of regional police and highway police stations will be available in the app.
Moreover, cell phone numbers of hospitals and fire service stations near the highways will also be available in the app.