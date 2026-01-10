US Ambassador Brent Christensen sworn in, says thrilled to return to Bangladesh
Brent Christensen has taken the oath as the new United States Ambassador to Bangladesh.
He took the oath at the US Department of State in Washington. US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas administered the oath.
The oath-taking ceremony was held on the afternoon of 9 January Washington time.
The US Embassy in Dhaka has expressed its pleasure at welcoming Brent Christensen as the new ambassador to Bangladesh. On Saturday, the embassy shared this reaction in a post on its Facebook page.
Speaking about assuming his duties in Bangladesh, Brent Christensen said, “I am thrilled to return to Bangladesh, a country I know so well. I am excited to lead a great team at Embassy Dhaka, Americans and locally employed staff alike, to enhance U.S.-Bangladesh relations, advance President Trump's agenda, and work hard every day to make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”