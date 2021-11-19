US Bangla launches Dhaka-Male-Dhaka direct flights

The minimum fare on the Dhaka-Male route, including all taxes and surcharges, has been fixed at Tk 29,508 one-way and Tk 45,545 for return.
State minister for civil aviation and tourism M Mahbub Ali inaugurated the flight in a ceremony arranged at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
He said direct flights will play an important role in reviving tourism between the two SAARC countries as well as connecting the air routes.
He said Bangladesh's aviation sector will grow by three times in next 15 years.
Three more private airlines will take to the skies next year, he said.