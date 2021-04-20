Bangladesh

US-Bangla to operate special flight from Saturday

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
default-image

US-Bangla Airlines is going to start a weekly special flight on Dhaka-Guangzhou route from Saturday. Civil Aviation Authority has permitted the airline to run this flight maintaining special health protocols, reports UNB.

Every Saturday the 164-seat flight will leave Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:10pm for China's Guangzhou.

Advertisement

On Sunday the flight will leave Guangzhou for Dhaka at 5:00am. As directed by government, all passengers must have Covid-19 negative certificates at least 72 hours before flying.

In addition, returning passengers have to stay at institutionalized quarantine or hotels for 14 days at their own cost.

Read more from Bangladesh