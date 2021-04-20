US-Bangla to operate special flight from Saturday

US-Bangla Airlines is going to start a weekly special flight on Dhaka-Guangzhou route from Saturday. Civil Aviation Authority has permitted the airline to run this flight maintaining special health protocols, reports UNB.
Every Saturday the 164-seat flight will leave Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:10pm for China's Guangzhou.
On Sunday the flight will leave Guangzhou for Dhaka at 5:00am. As directed by government, all passengers must have Covid-19 negative certificates at least 72 hours before flying.
In addition, returning passengers have to stay at institutionalized quarantine or hotels for 14 days at their own cost.