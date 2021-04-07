US Congressman Deutch lauds PM Hasina's role

US Congressman Ted Deutch (Democrat- Florida), an influential member of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, has praised Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina for giving shelter to over one million persecuted Rohingyas, reports UNB.
He emphasised that the House Foreign Affairs Committee was fully seized with the Rohingya issue and was willing to do more to resolve this humanitarian crisis.
Congressman Deutch has expressed his interest to bolster Bangladesh-US cooperation on wide-ranging issues, including climate change, counterterrorism, and Rohingya issues.
He said this when Bangladesh ambassador to the United States, M Shahidul Islam, met him at latter's Boca Raton office in Florida recently.
Congressman Deutch also agreed to help revitalise the Congressional Bangladesh Caucus, an informal platform of Bangladesh's friends in the US Congress that has remained dormant since its Chair, former Congressman Joseph Crowley, lost his reelection bid in 2018.
Earlier, the ambassador attended a reception organised by the Bangladesh Association of Florida.
Five city mayors of West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Pahokee City, Bele Glade, South Bay, and two Commissioners of Broward County and West Palm Beach County were present.
The city mayors and county officials welcomed the opening of a new Consulate General in Miami, Florida.
The Broward county commissioner presented the 'Key to the Broward County' to the ambassador.
The Bangladeshi American community of South Florida expressed gratitude to prime minister Sheikh Hasina for opening Bangladesh's third Consulate in Florida.
Community leaders, professionals, and leading businessmen, including Mohammad Zahir, Molla Fazlur Rahman, Junaid Akhter, and Abdul Wahed Mahfuz were present.