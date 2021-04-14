US embassy to remain closed for routine US citizen services during lockdown

The US embassy in Dhaka has reminded all US citizens to practice sound personal security measures which include following the laws of Bangladesh and local government decisions and to always carry a fully charged work or personal cell phone.
The US embassy said it will remain closed for routine US citizen services from Wednesday for the duration of the lockdown, reports UNB.
All US citizen services appointments already scheduled for the week will be rescheduled, said the embassy.
In the event of an immediate need for service or an emergency, the US citizens have been requested to email ([email protected] ) for an emergency appointment.
The embassy will reopen US citizen services appointments after the lockdown is lifted.
The government of Bangladesh announced a continuation of the countrywide lockdown from 14 to 21 April to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) also announced a weeklong suspension of all international passenger flights to and from Bangladesh beginning 14 April.