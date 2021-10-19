US for opposing targeted violence, orchestrated hate

The US embassy sent their condolences to the families of victims of recent religious violence. “Freedom of religion is sacrosanct.”
The United States stands with Bangladeshis of all beliefs calling to preserve diversity, unity, and mutual respect, reads the statement.
Earlier, the foreign ministry said the government remains "concerned" that certain vested quarters are carrying out such pre-meditated attacks to gain some dubious political mileage.
"It is regrettable that the local elements that opposed Bangladesh’s independence 50 year ago are still propagating their toxic narratives to instigate violence, hatred and bigotry," MoFA said.
When the people of Bangladesh were celebrating the Durga Puja in a joyous mood, there emerged reports of attacks on Hindu religious sites and idols in different parts of the country.
“My condolences to victims of recent violence affecting Durga Puja celebrations. UK stands with those working for religious tolerance and harmony, in Bangladesh and around the world," British high commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson tweeted on Tuesday.