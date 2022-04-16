Bangladesh

US religious freedom ambassador Hussain due in Dhaka Sunday

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, Rashad Hussain, is likely to arrive Dhaka Sunday on a four-day visit to hold a series of meetings with Bangladesh officials, reports UNB.

Apart from his engagement at several ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Indian-American Rashad is likely to deliver a lecture at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS).

Advertisement
Advertisement

He serves as principal advisor to the secretary and advisor to the president on religious freedom conditions and policy, according to the US Department of State.

Hussain leads the department’s efforts to monitor religious freedom abuses, persecution, and discrimination worldwide.

He also oversees policies and programmes to address these concerns and works to build diverse and dynamic partnerships with the broadest range of civil society, with equitable and meaningful inclusion of faith actors globally.

Advertisement

Before this appointment, Hussain was the director of the National Security Council’s Partnerships and Global Engagement Directorate.

He served as senior counsel at the Department of Justice’s National Security Division from 2015 to 2021.

During the Barack Obama administration, Hussain served as the US special ambassador to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, special envoy for strategic counterterrorism communications and deputy associate White House counsel.

He also spearheaded efforts on countering antisemitism and protecting Christians and other religious minorities in Muslim-majority countries.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas is scheduled to attend a programme at BIISS auditorium on 24 April that will highlight the ties between Bangladesh and the US.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement