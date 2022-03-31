US supports Bangladesh military training exercise

The US military personal took part in a two-week long training exercise with their Bangladesh counterparts to strengthen its defence readiness and build operational interoperability, reports news agency BSS.

Members of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (5th SFAB) out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, the Oregon Army National Guard along with two members from the 303rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), based at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, attended the drill from 19 to 31 March, a US embassy press release said.