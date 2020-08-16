US to send back Bangabandhu’s killer soon, envoy hopes

The government had traced out Bangabandhu’s two out of five convicted fugitive killers — Rashed Chowdhury and Noor Chowdhury — residing in the USA and Canada respectively, while the whereabouts of other three fugitive murderers — Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim and Moslehuddin Khan — are yet to be ascertained.

After knowing the locations of the two killers, the foreign ministry and the law ministry have been deeply engaged with the US and the Canadian authorities to bring back these two absconding murderers.

Ambassador Ziauddin termed 15 August as a cruelest massacre in human history, observing that the killers not only slew an iconic leader and statesman but also tried to destroy its secular democratic state structure and extinguish the spirit and noble objectives of Bangladesh independence.

He said the killers joined by the anti-liberation traitors led by general Zia seized power illegally, destroyed democracy and introduced the politics of murder, coup and conspiracies.

He said the Zia regime tore the constitution and adopted the infamous Indemnity Ordinance to block the trial of the killers and rewarded them with jobs in Bangladesh’s missions abroad.

The ambassador said prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government scrapped the Indemnity Ordinance, began trial of the killers and executed the verdict in the Bangabandhu murder case.

“It became clear to all that prime minister Sheikh Hasina was and is determined to uphold democracy and the rule of law at any cost,” the ambassador said.