US under secretary Nuland due Saturday

Under secretary Nuland will hold "Partnership Dialogues" in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi.

The 8th Partnership Dialogue between Bangladesh and the US is scheduled to take place on 20 March.

On each stop, under secretary Nuland and the delegation will meet with civil society and business leaders to strengthen economic partnerships and deepen ties in the pursuit of peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Other senior members of the delegation include assistant secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and deputy under secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory.

The United States sees the upcoming "Partnership Dialogue" with Bangladesh as an opportunity to expand the "robust relationship" between the two countries, according to an official posted at the US embassy in Dhaka.