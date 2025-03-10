Who is CA’s special assistant Anisuzzaman Chowdhury? What’s his role at finance ministry?
Noted researcher Anisuzzaman Chowdhury was appointed as a special assistant with the status of a state minister to Chief Adviser Professor Muhamamd Yunus.
As per a circular of the cabinet division, he has been delegated to the finance ministry and will assist the chief adviser.
According to the circular, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury will enjoy the rank, salary and allowances of a state minister while holding the position.
Responding to a question on how the chief adviser’s special assistant would work at the finance ministry, finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “Anisuzzaman Chowdhury is a qualified person. He will look after the capital market, reforms in the financial sector and transition of the country into a developing one from least developed country. His terms of reference (TOR) could be fixed tomorrow (Tuesday).”
Anisuzzaman Chowdhury achieved his MA degree in Economics from Jahangirnagar University. Later, he did another MA and earned PhD degrees from Manitoba University in Canada.
Former chief economist of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Anisuzzaman Chowdhury was present at the meeting on recovery of laundered money abroad, held at the chief adviser’s residence, state guest house Jamuna on Monday.
He had been working as a senior advisor on international affairs in the chief adviser’s office for a long time.
Anisuzzaman Chowdhury was simultaneously working as a visiting teacher at the School of Social Sciences and Psychology at Western Sydney University and the School of Business of the Australian Defence Force Academy at the University of New South Wales.
He worked in the top UN positions in New York and Bangkok between 2008 and 2016. He was a teacher of economics at Western Sydney University from 2001 to 2012. He also taught at the National University of Singapore, University of New England (Australia) and University of Manitoba, Canada.
Anisuzzaman Chowdhury is the founding managing editor of the Journal of the Asia Pacific Economy from 1995-2008.
He is still involved with its editorial board. He is also on the editorial board of the Economic and Labour Relations Review.
Anisuzzaman Chowdhury has conducted research on several important issues regarding the economy and macro-development of East and Southeast Asia.
He has authored about 30 books and has published more than 100 articles in international journals.
Talking to Prothom Alo over mobile phone, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury said there is much work to do for the country.
He further said he will meet the finance adviser Tuesday and set priorities with his advice.