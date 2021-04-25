Use 'Do Not Disturb' service to stop promotional calls, texts: BTRC

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has asked mobile phone users to use the "Do Not Disturb" service to stop receiving unwanted and promotional texts on phones, reports UNB.
Mobile phone users have long been complaining that promotional phone calls and messages from the operators often seem annoying to them.
Following the instructions of the BTRC, the mobile operators launched the option of blocking promotional SMSs for the customers several years ago.
However, unaware of the service, many customers still complain to the regulator about the nuisance texts.
So, the BTRC has started sensitising people about the solution that already exists for the problem.
Anyone who does not want to receive promotional SMS on their mobile can dial the following short code and activate the Do Not Disturb service, the regulator said in a statement on 24 April, UNB reports.
To stop unwanted phone calls and messages, Grameenphone users will have to dial *121*1101#, Banglalink users *121*8*6# and for Robi and Airtel it is *7#.