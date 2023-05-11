PM to open Indian Ocean Conference on Friday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday will inaugurate the two-day Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) which will consist of ministerial-level delegations from at least 25 countries to discuss strengthening cooperation among the regional countries.

“We are expecting that the sixth edition of the conference will make numbers of recommendations to face problems and challenges of Indian Ocean region that will play a vital role in formulating future work plan of this area,” foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said in a briefing at the foreign ministry in the capital today.

The partnership of Bangladesh with the countries in the Indian Ocean will become stronger through hosting the IOC, he said.