Tension at DU halls over ‘covert’ wall writings last night

Tension arose between Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir over wall writings in several halls of Dhaka University (DU).

Last night (Wednesday), this tension arose over wall writings in Bijoy 71 Hall and Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah Hall of the university. In addition, similar wall writings were also done at Shaheed Sergeant Zohurul Haque Hall last night, drawing reactions.

While collecting news about these incidents, six journalists were harassed and threatened. Victim journalists said that Chhatra Dal leaders and activists were involved in these incidents. Chhatra Dal has expressed regret over the incident.

Around 8 pm yesterday, Wednesday, Chhatra Dal carried out a “protest wall writing” programme at Bijoy Ekattor Hall. According to eyewitnesses, Chhatra Dal activists wrote “covert” and other issues on the wall in front of the hall council room. The hall council’s student wing Shibir panel’s reading room affairs secretary Tareq Rahman Shakib tried to stop them.