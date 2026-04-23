Tension at DU halls over ‘covert’ wall writings last night
Tension arose between Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir over wall writings in several halls of Dhaka University (DU).
Last night (Wednesday), this tension arose over wall writings in Bijoy 71 Hall and Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah Hall of the university. In addition, similar wall writings were also done at Shaheed Sergeant Zohurul Haque Hall last night, drawing reactions.
While collecting news about these incidents, six journalists were harassed and threatened. Victim journalists said that Chhatra Dal leaders and activists were involved in these incidents. Chhatra Dal has expressed regret over the incident.
Around 8 pm yesterday, Wednesday, Chhatra Dal carried out a “protest wall writing” programme at Bijoy Ekattor Hall. According to eyewitnesses, Chhatra Dal activists wrote “covert” and other issues on the wall in front of the hall council room. The hall council’s student wing Shibir panel’s reading room affairs secretary Tareq Rahman Shakib tried to stop them.
At one stage of arguments, Tareq allegedly used abusive language towards a Chhatra Dal activist. Chhatra Dal alleged that there was also an attempt to snatch a mobile phone of one of their activists.
Tareq Rahman Shakib denied the allegation of verbal abuse. He told Prothom Alo, “I did not use any abusive language. I only stopped them from writing on the wall of the hall council room.”
Regarding the allegation of mobile phone snatching attempt, he said, “That boy is my junior. Why would I try to take his phone? There is no question of taking a mobile phone.”
Bijoy 71 Hall vice president (VP) Hasanul Banna posted on Facebook urging students to be careful about maintaining discipline. He wrote, “A group is destroying the internal beauty and discipline of Bijoy Ekattor Hall in the name of protest. I condemn this.”
On the same night, tension also arose at Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah Hall over wall writings between Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir.
According to hall sources, Chhatra Dal wrote “covert politics should be banned” on the wall. In response, Shibir wrote “Addu Bhai’s (Senior bothers) address cannot be in residential halls,” which created tension between the two sides.
To control the situation, hall house tutor Mizanur Rahman held a meeting with both sides and proposed removing both wall writings. However, Chhatra Dal activists rejected the proposal, saying they would first discuss with the provost and then decide. Until then, the writings would remain.
Meanwhile, late at night, in Shaheed Sergeant Zohurul Haque Hall guest room, Chhatra Dal wrote “covert Shibir” on the wall.
The Hall Council’s Social Welfare Secretary, Zahir Raihan Ripon, described this wall writing on Facebook as “mentally disturbed activity” and “political vulgarity.”
Regarding the matter, the Hall Council’s General Secretary (GS) Khaled Hasan wrote on Facebook that the incident that took place in the guest room was very unfortunate for him. He said that the Chhatra Dal–Shibir conflict may be their own issue, but destroying the hall’s development work in this way is truly painful for him.
Six journalists harassed
While collecting news of the tension between Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir over wall writings, six journalists were harassed and threatened in two separate incidents at Bijoy 71 Hall and Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah Hall.
Around 8 pm, three members of Dhaka University Journalists Association (DUJA) were harassed while filming video footage at Bijoy 71 Hall. They are Iftekhar Sohan Sifat, Asaduzzaman Khan, and Harun Islam.
According to victims and witnesses, a journalist was filming video when Chhatra Dal activists stopped him. When he identified himself, he was told, “Even if you are a journalist, you cannot record video here.” At that time, two DUJA members present protested and were also harassed.
Later, around 1:00am on Thursday, three journalists were harassed and threatened at Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah Hall while collecting news about the wall writing tension between Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir. The victims are Manzur Hossain Mahi, Naimur Rahman Imon, and Sojib Mia.
According to victims and witnesses, during a meeting in a room with the house tutor present, the three journalists entered and were asked to leave. At that time, several Chhatra Dal activists moved towards them and intimidated them.
After the Bijoy 71 Hall incident, Chhatra Dal leaders, including university unit president Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahas and office secretary Mollik Wasi Uddin, went to the Journalists Association to resolve the issue and expressed regret, assuring that such incidents would not be repeated.
Regarding the Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah Hall incident, Mollik Wasi Uddin said that some activists spoke in a raised voice without recognising the journalists and an unwanted situation was created, after which they personally apologised.
The newly elected General Secretary of the Dhaka University Journalists Association, Liton Islam, told Prothom Alo that journalists are not anyone’s opponent. They work from a position of responsibility with neutrality and objectivity. While carrying out their professional duties last night, journalists were subjected to harassment. Mobs were created twice during the harassment. Organisational and legal action must be taken against those involved in such activities.