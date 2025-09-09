Bangladeshis in Nepal advised to remain indoors
The Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu has issued an urgent notice advising all Bangladeshi nationals currently in Nepal to remain indoors and avoid travel amid widespread unrest triggered by recent protests.
According to a message received in Dhaka, the embassy urged all Bangladeshis, including inbound passengers and residents, to stay at their hotels or current locations, and also advised against travelling to Nepal due to prevailing security concerns.
The advisory provided emergency contact numbers for Sadek (+977 9803872759) and Sarda (+977 9851128381) for immediate assistance.
The precaution comes in the wake of “Gen Z protests” across Nepal, sparked by the government’s decision to block 26 social media platforms for failing to register under new regulatory mandates.
Tens of thousands of young demonstrators, largely students, have rallied in Kathmandu, voicing anger over corruption, lack of opportunities, governance failures and digital censorship.
At least 19 people were killed and hundreds more injured in the deadliest single-day violence in Nepal in decades. A curfew has been imposed in Kathmandu and several other cities to contain the unrest.