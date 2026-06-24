3 DU teachers suspended, 2 others relieved of academic duties

Dhaka University’s Syndicate has decided to suspend three teachers and to temporarily bar another from academic and administrative duties over allegations of “controversial activities” during the July uprising and of “threatening” students.

At the same time, another teacher who drew attention after posting videos of singing on social media has been relieved of academic duties following complaints from teachers and students.

The decisions were taken at a Syndicate meeting held on Monday night with Vice-Chancellor ABM Obaidul Islam in the chair. Multiple Syndicate members present at the meeting confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.