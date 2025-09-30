Rooppur Nuke Plant to start trial operations in Dec: Salehuddin

Science and Technology Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed on Tuesday said the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant would begin trial operations in December as the fuel for the plant has already arrived in the country.

“We had written to Russia requesting a November launch but they have informed us it will begin in December (trial operations),” he said while speaking to journalists at his ministry office.

Dr Salehuddin said a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has inspected the facility and made several recommendations which are now being implemented.

He said the per-unit price of electricity from the plant is yet to be determined.