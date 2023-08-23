Dengue deaths cross 500

Thirteen more people – eight in Dhaka and five in other districts – died of dengue fever in the 24 hours until 8:00 am on Wednesday, taking the death toll this year to 506.
Besides, 2,070 people have been admitted to hospitals with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
In a regular bulletin on Wednesday evening, the health directorate said a total of 857 dengue patients are now receiving treatment in hospitals in the capital city, while 1,213 are in different districts.
A total of 106,429 dengue cases have been reported so far this year – 51,027 in Dhaka and 55,402 outside the capital.
The dengue death toll has already reached a historic high as it surpassed the previous record of 281 deaths in 2022.
Earlier, 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020, and 105 people died of dengue in 2021.