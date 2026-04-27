PM urges people to remain alert against confusion over referendum, July Charter

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Monday, urged the country’s people to remain alert against spreading confusion and creating disorder in the country over the referendum and the July Charter, saying that some individuals and political parties are trying to serve their own political interests over the issue.

“Some individuals and political parties are now trying to divert the referendum in a different direction and creating disorder by misleading the country’s people,” he said.

The prime minister added: “Everyone must remain alert about those who are trying to divert the verdict of the referendum in a different direction and representing the July Charter in a wrong way for their own political interests”.

Tarique Rahman, also Chairman of ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), made the remarks while addressing a brief gathering this noon after launching the re-excavation work of the historic Ulashi Canal in Sharsha upazila here.

He said if they are succeed to create chaos in the country for their own political gain, the government’s all the programmes undertaken for the people such as Family Card for women, Farmer Card for farmers, canal excavation programmes, initiatives to create employment for unemployed youths, reopening closed mills and factories, programmes to deliver healthcare services to villages, and tree plantation programmes will be disrupted.