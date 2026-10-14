Bangladeshis sent to Russia for jobs, used as 'prey' in war, 20 killed: SRB

Thirty Bangladeshis went to Russia in search of jobs after being promised employment at construction companies.

But upon arrival, their passports and mobile phones were confiscated, and they were handed over to the military.

After 21 days of military training, they were deployed to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Special Response Battalion (SRB) has found that at least 20 Bangladeshis died in drone strikes there.

A preliminary SRB investigation found that the Bangladeshis were sent to the battlefield as a kind of bait to identify enemy positions.

When drones struck them, the attackers’ positions and distance could be determined.

Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Md Asaduzzaman, commander of SRB-10 Battalion, disclosed the information at a press conference in Karwan Bazar in the capital on Wednesday.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident: Mizanur Rahman, 55, founder of Jabal-e-Noor International and one of the key figures in the human trafficking network, and Abu Taher, also known as Lentu.