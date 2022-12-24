Christmas Day tomorrow

Tomorrow is the Christmas Day, the birthday of Jesus Christ, first-century Jewish preacher and religious leader.

The Christians of different groups in Bangladesh and elsewhere across the world will celebrate the day amid festivity and religious fervor.

They will celebrate the day by offering special prayers, illuminating churches and installing makeshift Christmas trees at homes and places of worship and missions across the country.

Elderly people of the community, attired in the outfit of Santa Claus, usually make fun with children and distribute gifts among kids as part of a universal Christian practice.

The day is a public holiday.

In separate messages, president M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina greeted members of the Christian community on the occasion.

They wished peace, welfare and prosperity to all citizens including Christians.