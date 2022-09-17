Armies of 24 countries to work together for regional peace and stability: ISPR

Delegates from 24 countries, headed by senior military leaders, attended the seminar held at a city hotel from 12 to 15 September, said a press release of Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR), signed by its assistant director Rashedul Alam Khan on Friday.
“Twenty-four nations came together to share ideas, build relationships, and even express concerns about the security and prosperity of the world’s most consequential region, sending a powerful message of unity and collective commitment,” U.S. Army Pacific’s Gen. Charles A. Flynn told a closing ceremony.
The theme of this year’s conference was ‘Prospects and Challenges in Maintaining Peace and Security in the Indo-Pacific’.
Delegates from various armies participated in plenary sessions, working groups, team building and conducted lively discussions all with the intent of challenging senior officers to work together, form relationships and think outside the box to solve the common issues of this vast and unique region.
“Our journey to peace does not end here. It’s just the beginning,” Bangladesh Chief of Army Gen. Shafiuddin said in his closing remarks.
“I think the friendship of Bangladesh with other countries will increase through the seminar,” he added.
The 46th IPAMS was designed with three plenary sessions focusing on “robust peacekeeping”, “women empowerment”, and “land power in regional cooperation” featuring distinguished guest speakers and discussions on the challenges and ways forward.
On the third day, education minister Dipu Moni, MP spoke on “Women Empowerment in Bangladesh; Prospects and Challenges”.
Earlier, prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the seminar on 12 September as the chief guest.